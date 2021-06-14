Alicia Silverstone has been famous for a long time. She made her film debut in 1993’s The Crush (for which she won the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance over the little kid in Free Willy and Ralph Fiennes in Schindler’s List — the MTV Movie Awards are wild) and appeared in Aerosmith’s iconic “Cryin'” music video before becoming a household for her role in 1995’s Clueless. From there, she played Batgirl in Batman & Robin, was nominated a Golden Globe (not for Batman & Robin, alas), and she’s very good on Netflix’s delightful The Baby-Sitters Club series.

I bring up Silverstone’s career highlights because although she starred in one of the greatest teen movies of all-time, it turns out that we’ve been pronouncing her name incorrectly. Not the Silverstone part, that’s hard to screw up, but “Alicia.” In a recent TikTok video, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice actress answered a viral prompt, “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

Silverstone appears in the clip dressed in black saying, “My name is Ali-SEE-yuh… Not Alee-Sha,” she told her followers while shrugging with a smile and the caption, “Just an FYI.” She also commented under the post saying, “It doesn’t bother me though! But my sweet mama didn’t like it… so for her… get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh,” mentioning her mother Didi Silverstone.

Will I remember to correct her name pronounce correctly?

My apologies to Ali-SEE-yuh. And Didi.

(Via People)