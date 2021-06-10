Kevin Smith’s enthusiasm for all things geeky has led him down many roads, all of them filled with very big feelings. One doesn’t have to throw an Infinity Stone too far to find Smith’s openly emotional reactions to, say, the Avengers: Endgame trailer or the WandaVision finale or to visiting a Star Wars set. I like to imagine that he had the same reaction to watching his own teaser trailer (for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation series), as finished, for the very first time, because, honestly, the dude has the Power of Grayskull running through his veins.

Following first-look images of He-Man and Skeletor, Netflix released this teaser trailer as part of their first Geeked Week. If you ever caught an episode of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (which ran for two seasons beginning in 1983) or the spinoff, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, you’ll be in awe of what Smith has whipped up as showrunner. Between bursts of color, Flashdance vibes, and “Holding Out For A Hero” from the Footloose soundtrack, Smith nailed the (worthy) nostalgia factor with this teaser trailer. Oh, and there’s Orko(!) and lightning and sword play, too.

The voice cast includes Jason Mewes, of course, but also Mark Hamill (as Skeletor), Lena Headey, Henry Rollins, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and more. Here’s how the synopsis describes the state of the war of Eternia in this series:

After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation streams on July 23.