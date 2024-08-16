Alien: Romulus, which is set between Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986) within an expansive franchise, is already roaring at the box office after preview night. If you find yourself feeling pumped for more cinema after arriving home from the Fede Álvarez-directed, Ridley-Scott pleasing flick and have already gotten your fill of the xenomorphs until FX’s Alien TV series, then perhaps you’d be interested in more of this horror IP resuscitator’s work. You’d be in luck.
The frequently terrifying Uruguayan director has not only helmed but also written and produced numerous Spanish-language films and shorts (which we are not discounting), and he’s scored multiple U.S.-based hits that are both outstanding and readily available to stream, well, in the U.S.
Don’t Breathe (2016)
Álvarez’s gift for building tension-filled atmosphere was already at peak level in this thriller about a trio of burglars who receive much more than they bargained for after breaking into a blind veteran’s home (Stephen Lang). Here, he re-teamed with the endlessly versatile Jane Levy, whose Rocky was not only someone that you’d want to have your back when sh*t hits the fan, but you’d probably also not want to turn your back on her in the first place. Co-stars include Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, and a cursed turkey baster. Try not to hold your own breath while watching.
Don’t Breathe grossed $157 million worldwide (on a $9.9 million budget) and is available for rental on Prime Video/Amazon and Apple TV+.
Evil Dead (2013)
This reboot could have gone wrong in so many ways, but fortunately, Álvarez reinvigorated a franchise that didn’t even know it needed more (gory) luster. Jane Levy is a common denominator here as a drug addict whose friends and family are not keen to believe that the Necronomicon Ex-mortis-sparked ill effects that she is (graphically) experiencing are not simply happening in her heroin-addled brain. This film might not have the greatest use of a chainsaw in the entire franchise, but it’s an appearance that will make you whoop with joy.
Evil Dead grossed $97 million worldwide (on a $17 million budget) and is available to stream on Max and Hulu.
Bonus Watch
The Girl In The Spider’s Web (2018): The second Lisbeth Salander film (based upon the fourth The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo book) did not achieve blockbuster heights, nor was it loved by critics, but from a completist’s point of view, this installment of Lisbeth (Claire Foy) against her twin, Camilla (Sylvia Hoeks), is both brutal and shocking to behold. Stream it on Hulu.