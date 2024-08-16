The frequently terrifying Uruguayan director has not only helmed but also written and produced numerous Spanish-language films and shorts (which we are not discounting), and he’s scored multiple U.S.-based hits that are both outstanding and readily available to stream, well, in the U.S.

Alien: Romulus, which is set between Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986) within an expansive franchise , is already roaring at the box office after preview night . If you find yourself feeling pumped for more cinema after arriving home from the Fede Álvarez-directed, Ridley-Scott pleasing flick and have already gotten your fill of the xenomorphs until FX’s Alien TV series , then perhaps you’d be interested in more of this horror IP resuscitator’s work. You’d be in luck.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Álvarez’s gift for building tension-filled atmosphere was already at peak level in this thriller about a trio of burglars who receive much more than they bargained for after breaking into a blind veteran’s home (Stephen Lang). Here, he re-teamed with the endlessly versatile Jane Levy, whose Rocky was not only someone that you’d want to have your back when sh*t hits the fan, but you’d probably also not want to turn your back on her in the first place. Co-stars include Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, and a cursed turkey baster. Try not to hold your own breath while watching.

Don’t Breathe grossed $157 million worldwide (on a $9.9 million budget) and is available for rental on Prime Video/Amazon and Apple TV+.

Evil Dead (2013)

This reboot could have gone wrong in so many ways, but fortunately, Álvarez reinvigorated a franchise that didn’t even know it needed more (gory) luster. Jane Levy is a common denominator here as a drug addict whose friends and family are not keen to believe that the Necronomicon Ex-mortis-sparked ill effects that she is (graphically) experiencing are not simply happening in her heroin-addled brain. This film might not have the greatest use of a chainsaw in the entire franchise, but it’s an appearance that will make you whoop with joy.

Evil Dead grossed $97 million worldwide (on a $17 million budget) and is available to stream on Max and Hulu.

Bonus Watch

The Girl In The Spider’s Web (2018): The second Lisbeth Salander film (based upon the fourth The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo book) did not achieve blockbuster heights, nor was it loved by critics, but from a completist’s point of view, this installment of Lisbeth (Claire Foy) against her twin, Camilla (Sylvia Hoeks), is both brutal and shocking to behold. Stream it on Hulu.