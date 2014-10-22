All The ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

With legendary comedian Jim Carrey set to host SNL this Saturday and Dumb and Dumber To on the way, I thought it only appropriate to look back at one of his most quotable, and hilarious films of all-time, the original Dumb and Dumber. So grab a Big Gulp and hit the road with your best friends, but don’t take too long, because according to this map we’ve only gone about four inches and we’ve got to be back in time to catch SNL this weekend.

Here are the Dumb and Dumber quotes you should still be using in everyday conversation…

“We got no food, we got no jobs, our pets heads are falling off!” — Lloyd

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyday use: When you’ve been sitting around the house in your pajamas for far too long.

“So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” — Lloyd

Everyday use: Any time you need a little reassurance.

“Mock! Yeah!” — Lloyd and Harry

Everyday use: When you just need a good sing-along.

“Oh look, frost!” — Harry

Everyday use: When you appreciate the small things.

“You can’t triple stamp a double stamp!” — Harry

Everyday use: When your friends forget the rules.

“Kick his ass, Sea Bass.” — Friend of Sea Bass

Everyday use: When your friend needs some encouragement.

“What if he shot me in the face?” — Harry

Everyday use: When you’re reminded of the risk you just took.

“Big Gulps, huh? Alright!” — Lloyd

Everyday use: When someone loves snacks as much as you do.

“That John Denver’s full of sh*t, man.” — Lloyd

Everyday use: When someone’s descriptions don’t add up.

“Why you going to the airport? Flying somewhere?” — Lloyd

Everyday use: When you just want to talk to your crush.