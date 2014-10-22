All The ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

Here are the Dumb and Dumber quotes you should still be using in everyday conversation…
“We got no food, we got no jobs, our pets heads are falling off!” — Lloyd
Everyday use: When you’ve been sitting around the house in your pajamas for far too long.
“So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” — Lloyd
Everyday use: Any time you need a little reassurance.
“Mock! Yeah!” — Lloyd and Harry
Everyday use: When you just need a good sing-along.
“Oh look, frost!” — Harry
Everyday use: When you appreciate the small things.
“You can’t triple stamp a double stamp!” — Harry
Everyday use: When your friends forget the rules.
“Kick his ass, Sea Bass.” — Friend of Sea Bass
Everyday use: When your friend needs some encouragement.
“What if he shot me in the face?” — Harry
Everyday use: When you’re reminded of the risk you just took.
“Big Gulps, huh? Alright!” — Lloyd
Everyday use: When someone loves snacks as much as you do.
“That John Denver’s full of sh*t, man.” — Lloyd
Everyday use: When someone’s descriptions don’t add up.
“Why you going to the airport? Flying somewhere?” — Lloyd
Everyday use: When you just want to talk to your crush.
I use “Uh, yeah…we’re in the Rockies” at least twice a week.
“What’s the soup du jour?” “That’s the soup of the day.” “Mmm, that sounds good, I’ll have that”.
Excuse me, Flo?
I’ll admit, I can’t hear kick his ass, without adding seabass in my head.
This sequel will likely blow. Maybe we can make a Zoolander 2…oh that’s already happening?
“I like it alaaawt” or “I like you.. I like you alaaawt” where the hell are those?? Dumb
Tell her…. tell her i have a rapist wit.
“Big Gulps, huh? Alright!….Welp, see ya later!”
Everyday use: When you want to leave an awkward conversation.
I end most of my conversations with “Big gulps, huh, alright, welp see ya later!”, especially phone conversations.
You’ll have to forgive my friend. He’s a little slow.
“You boys been doin’ a little bit of boozin’? Suckin’ back on Grandpa’s old cough medicine?…Come on, give me that booze you little pumpkin pie hair cutted freak!…You’ll keep your mouth shut if you know whats good for ya, buddy.”
“Harry…your hands are freezing!”
“PICK EM UP!”
“They have the Monkees. They were a big influence on the Beatles.”
People look at me like I am disabled when I quote the Monkees reference.
“I’ll tell you where. Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I’m talking about a little place called Aspen.”
– Whenever someone responds to you with “Where is that?”
Also, “I GOT WORMS!” is great for breaking awkward silences.
I can’t believe there’s not a single job in this whole town!
Yea, unless you wanna work 40 hours a week!!!!!
Seabass and the fellas offered to pick up our check. They said to just put it on their tab… They’re very nice.
Swimmey? Slippey? Slappy?
Some people just weren’t cut out for life on the road….
Just substitute anything for the life on the road part.
“I don’t know Lloyd. The French are assholes”
Don’t forget: “Look at the butt on that.” “Yeah, he must work out. ” Hahaha!
Hey, I guess they’re right. Senior citizens, although slow and dangerous behind the wheel, can still serve a purpose.
Am I the only one that uses…
“Yeah, I called her up. She gave me a bunch of crap about me not listening to her, or something.. I don’t know, I wasn’t really paying attention.”
Everyday use: When someone asks you (concerned) what happened?
Best one in the movie would have to be:
“We can be classy and sophistic… Check out the funbags on that hosehound!”
“Look at the fun bags on that hose hound.”
“Look at the butt on that.” “Yeah, he must work out.” . . . anytime you see a guy and a girl walk by it can be used
I gotta go to the bathroom!
Just go, man… Just go…
“What’s ‘soup du jour”?
“It’s the soup of the day.”
“Mmm that sounds good, i’ll have that.”
“Ok everyone: No pushing, no shoving, no sniffing butts!”
“Will you shut up and just give me the damn number!!!!”
“Think of a happy place. Think of a happy plaaaaace.”
“Traded it in for this hog straihght up!”
“I can’t do seven forty five. How about a quarter to eight?”
“And all this time I just thought she was a raging alcoholic!”
“I was robbed by a little old lady. And I didn’t even see it comin’!”
“Hey Hallyhoopa!!” (WETF that means)
And anytime someone bothers me in the John: “I’m shaving! Be right out!:
How could anyone forget your last one its one of the best lines in the movie and used all time!! Used daily in my house growing up haha.
“…IM SHAVING”
” How about you go over and introduce yourself, build me up, that way I don’t have to brag about myself later.”
“pullover!….no it’s a cardigan but thanks for asking!…yea, killer boots man!”
” If I know Mary as well like I think I do, she’ll invite us right in for tea and strumpets”.
“Why don’t you eat up and we’ll tell ya😂😂😂
That John Denver is full of shit!