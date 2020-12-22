Not to impose my faith on anyone, but if there’s one thing that I believe in, it’s this: Chris Evans is the Best Chris. Come for me, cancel culture. A less controversial take is that Chris Pratt is the “worst Chris,” as Twitter users overwhelmingly dubbed him (his association with the “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong Church did him no favors). His wife and Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars leapt to his defense, but the actor kept quiet about the Best Chris debate until a series of Instagram Stories posted this week.

“Guess what? My team, my fantasy football team in AGBO fantasy football league — if you’ve been following — I made it into the finals!” the Parks and Recreation star said in a video recorded inside a car. “I’m in the finals! How did this happen? It’s a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?” He got to the championship thanks to two “very, very close victories,” including one off Chris Evans, who had “beat Chris Hemsworth last week.” Pratt added, “I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of who’s the better Chris?” before whispering, “It’s one of them.”

While Pratt acknowledged that “one of them” could still take the title one day, he quipped that he has them beat “in body-fat content,” calling his fuller figure “more buoyant.” He told his Instagram followers that if he wins the league, he will donate his $150,000 earnings to Special Olympics Washington, a nonprofit organization that benefits athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Evans wasn’t invited into the league with his Chris competitors because they knew he would beat them. He’s probably in another league with Walken and Messina.

(Via US Weekly)