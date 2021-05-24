Mickey Rourke was nominated for an Oscar for his comeback performance in The Wrestler. He lost, but he should have won, and not only because actual-winner Sean Penn would later do this. Speaking of people who should have won an Academy Award, Amy Adams has been nominated for a lot of Oscars. Six of them! But Adams, who is one of the best actresses of her generation, has famously never won. She will one day, though, and maybe she’ll avenge Rourke’s snub in the process.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the Army of the Dead director discussed one of his as-of-now unmade projects. “It’s a kind of female version of The Wrestler, about a midwestern housewife who happens to have a pretty good body, and starts to do some bodybuilding competitions, and then falls down a rabbit hole of steroids and hormones,” he said. “It becomes a contest between fitness and family, and she loses her family because she’s spending all her money on diet supplements and drugs and trainers.”

Snyder wants Adams, who portrays Lois Lane in his Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, to play the wrestler. “It would be such a hugely hard job just training to the point at which it was believable. And you need someone like Amy who loves the craft to do it,” he said. Snyder hasn’t started working on the script, but Adams is reportedly into the idea. As long as it’s not Hillbilly Elegy 2, I’m in.

(Via the Telegraph and IndieWire)