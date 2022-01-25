It wasn’t the best-kept secret in Hollywood, but the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home tried their best to keep shtum about two of the film’s biggest gets: They had convinced the two previous live-action big screen Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, to join Tom Holland for some multiverse action. Garfield has already said that even he kept quiet about his role, not even telling his Amazing Spider-Man co-star and real-life former paramour Emma Stone. But it turns out he told almost no one.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, conversation segued from his award-winning turn in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! to what is already one of the highest grossing movies of all time. He went above and beyond to keep his involvement on the DL.

“I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great,” he told DeGeneres with a laugh. In fact, he said he only told three people. “My dad, my brother, and my mother… just kind of us. It was fun to keep it a secret,” he said. “It felt like I was organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

Previously the actor has talked about how fun it was to kept the role a secret, and about not telling Stone. “Emma kept on texting me,” Garfield said on an episode of Josh Horowitz’s podcast Happy, Sad, Confused. “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'” When she saw it, he said she said, “You’re a jerk.”

You can watch the segment in the video above. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

(Via EW)