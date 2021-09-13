In The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Andrew Garfield plays Jim Bakker, the other half, along with the aforementioned Tammy Faye, from the Jim and Tammy Faye team that hosted a Christian-themed variety show until scandal blew the whole thing up in the late ’80s, resulting in a stint in prison for Jim Bakker. I get the sense Garfield kind of likes Jim Bakker. Well, “like” is a strong word. I don’t think Garfield wants to hang out with Jim Bakker, or approves of his crimes, but Garfield does seem to understand Bakker. And, look, make no doubt about it, at the time they were an infectious pair. (Before school started in the morning, I used to watch the tail end of their show, right before She-Ra came on. It really did seem like more of a variety show than a religious show.) But learning to, if not like, at least understand Bakker, is why Garfield is so effective.

Though, that doesn’t mean I have to like Jim Bakker. And Garfield and I have some friendly sparring. (I’ve interviewed Garfield probably a half dozen times at this point and he’s always great.) Though, if we focus on his crimes back then (and not the nonsense he’s spewing out these days about Covid), he just seems more “ambitious” than anything. (At least through the lens of this film.) And, compared to a lot of other bad men in positions of power, well let’s just say we’ve seen a lot worse over the last few years.

Garfield always seems to be having a movie coming out. (This is a good thing.) But Spider-Man still follows him wherever he goes. On his previous press tour, he made it pretty clear he wasn’t talking about his possible appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so I didn’t ask about that. But I do remember, 11 years ago at a press conference for The Social Network, everyone just wanted to ask him about his next movie, where he plays Spider-Man. At the time I even remember thinking, “Oh, here’s what’s going to be a truly classic film, The Social Network, and it’s all Spider-Man questions. This poor guy.” So I asked Garfield if he remembered that.

Strangely, I used to watch Jim and Tammy Faye’s show. Before school, it was on right before She-Ra: Princess of Power and I’d catch the end. I don’t think I realized it was a religious show. Like the movie depicts, it was more of a variety show. I remember thinking, “Oh, these two are pleasant.”

Yeah! Yeah, yeah, yeah. I love that. And they were the people that wanted to make Christianity fun and make it a party and really take some of the curse off of it, really. There were some really beautiful aspects of what they were preaching and how they work, setting an example for other Christians. There were some really, really beautiful aspects that I think people forget amidst all the controversy and all of the scandal. They really just thought Christianity should be fun. Life should be fun. And we should prosper in the here and now. Obviously the word “prosper” has been misinterpreted by Mr. Bakker in his reading of the Bible, which he discovered when he was in jail. He started reading the original Greek of the Bible and he realized that the idea of the prosperity doctrine was not about material wealth but about spiritual prosperity…

Yeah, but I’m not sure he learned his lesson there. He was out there selling Covid drugs last year.

That’s really interesting. I think, like all of us, we go on these journeys in our lives where we maybe hit a rock bottom and we understand something about how we’ve lived and the mistakes we’ve made and how we’ve missed the mark, and we redirect back towards a more truthful, righteous, ethical path. And then the temptation is always there. So, I think when he left prison and the televangelicals started knocking on his door after a few years of exile, he couldn’t resist that old Devil on his shoulder in a way. That’s how I perceive it, anyway. The validation from the community that he once was king of coming back and saying, “Hey, I think we’re ready to reintegrate you into the fold.” And then maybe lost his way again. It’s not for us to judge, not for me to judge anyway.

Well, I’m going to judge. And the whole “Covid cure” thing, that’s pretty lousy.

Yeah, I don’t get to do that…

Because you have your own brand of Covid drugs and you’re competing against him.

[Laughs] Yeah, thanks for bringing that up.

Yeah, no problem.

No, I was going to say, in playing Jim, my intention has always been to make him humanized and find the human in him and where we meet…