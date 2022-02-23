When Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped late last year, it did more than clean up at the box office. It also united the last three live-action actors to play Peter Parker on the big screen. Tom Holland got to hobnob with Tobey Maguire, who assumed him the role 2002 through 2007, and with Andrew Garfield, who played him in 2012 and 2014.

It was a big deal for Holland, and it was clearly a big deal for Garfield, as he recently revealed on an episode of The Graham Norton Show. Garfield recounted his drama school days, when he no doubt did plenty of classic theater — but also some of the Maguire-era Spider-Man films.

“He’s my Spider-Man,” Garfield said of Maguire. “I would practice his lines in the mirror when I was in drama school.” He added, “I was very high at the time.”

Garfield said one of his friends used to “crack up” at his Maguire-Spidey takes. ”[He] would look at me like, ‘Yeah, you’ll never play Spider-Man, Andy.’ And then here we are.”

It’s been a big last few months for the actor. He co-starred in The Eyes of Tammy Faye with Jessica Chastain, who received and Oscar nomination for her work. Garfield, meanwhile, got one for Tick, Tick…BOOM! Indeed, No Way Home aside, he’s moved on from playing Queens’ favorite web-slinging superhero.

“I’m far too old to be playing Spider-Man now,” Garfield said before discussing his super-secret return to the role. “But they asked me back and it’s the sweetest thing ever because I’d put that to bed. I was like, ‘I’m good, I’m done, that’s lovely.’ And Tom Holland is just the best, so I just kind of became a fan again.”

You can watch Garfield’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show below.

(Via The New York Post)