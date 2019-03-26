James Wan Offered The First Glimpse Of ‘Annabelle Comes Home’

03.25.19 57 mins ago

Warner Bros.

There are few modern day horror characters as iconic as Annabelle, the red-haired doll first seen in the original The Conjuring. She was so potently creepy — seriously, some of us journos received her as press swag, and she haunts our offices or homes — that she got her own spin-off series, despite being unable to even speak.

So the words “first look at Annabelle Comes Home” don’t sound like they promise anything too shocking. It’ll just be Annabelle, right? Well, to quote the psychologist scene from Psycho: yes, and no. The image does as the title says, and brings her back home — that is, to the shelves of the artifact room belonging to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Around The Web

TAGSannabelleAnnabelle Comes HomeJAMES WANthe conjuring

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 13 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP