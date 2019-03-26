Warner Bros.

There are few modern day horror characters as iconic as Annabelle, the red-haired doll first seen in the original The Conjuring. She was so potently creepy — seriously, some of us journos received her as press swag, and she haunts our offices or homes — that she got her own spin-off series, despite being unable to even speak.

So the words “first look at Annabelle Comes Home” don’t sound like they promise anything too shocking. It’ll just be Annabelle, right? Well, to quote the psychologist scene from Psycho: yes, and no. The image does as the title says, and brings her back home — that is, to the shelves of the artifact room belonging to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.