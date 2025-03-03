This year’s Oscars ceremony has already seen a standing ovation-prompting performance by Wicked duo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, a show-stopping Adam Sandler moment, and two wins so far for Anora director Sean Baker. The film, starring Best Actress nominee Mikey Madison and Best Supporting Actor nominee Yura Borisov, has also been nominated for Best Director and Best Picture, but already, Baker’s stage time is working in his favor.

When addressing the audience for the second time for his Best Editing win, Baker roasted himself for (allegedly) saving his own movie: “God if you saw that footage – I saved this film in the edit. Trust me! That director should never work again.” And of course, he thanked his dog for his editing pointers.

Previously while accepting Best Screenplay, Baker paid tribute to those who helped him craft his modern-day, tragicomic take on Cinderella, in which an exotic dancer (briefly) marries a Russian oligarch’s son: “I want to thank the sex work community. They have shared their stories. They have shared their life experiences with me over the years. My deepest respect. I share this with you.” You can watch that video below.

You can watch The Oscars on ABC and stream them on Hulu.