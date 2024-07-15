After releasing the number one movie in the country (minus Minions 4), Neon has unveiled the first trailer for Anora.

Written and directed by Sean Baker, the drama is about a sex worker living in Brooklyn, played by Better Things actress Mikey Madison in an “unforgettable” performance, who marries one of her clients (Mark Eidelstein), the son of a Russian oligarch. He doesn’t tell his family about the wedding, however, and they travel from Russia to New York to force a divorce.

You can watch the red-band trailer above.

Anora was the fifth Neon film in a row to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, after Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness, and Anatomy of a Fall. It was also the first American movie to take home the prestigious honor since 2011’s The Tree of Life.

Madison, who has been killing it for years in projects like in Scream and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, talked to Deadline about her role in Anora. “It’s different than any character I’ve ever played before, in every single way,” she said. “It was definitely the most preparation, physically and emotionally I’ve ever done for a character, because Sean likes to mix professional actors with newcomers, and I wanted to be so confident and sure of who I was that I would fit into that environment in an honest and truthful way.”

Anora opens in theaters on October 18.