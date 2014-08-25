‘Ant-Man’ Has Already Leaked An Easter Egg From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

#Stan Lee #Ant-Man #Paul Rudd #Marvel
Senior Contributor
08.25.14 15 Comments

As we all know, Ant-Man has started shooting in one of San Francisco’s more colorful neighborhoods. And, apparently, somebody has already spotted a little nod to Marvel continuity.

It’s a minor one, but it’s still pretty funny. Here’s Twitter user JL31400‘s side by side comparison:

For those who have tried to forget the lesser Hulk movie, Pingo Doce is the soda that Bruce Banner is bottling. He in fact has his first Hulk-out of the movie in the Pingo Doce bottling plant, and it’s what rats him out to General Ross:

It seems unlikely, although not impossible, that Mark Ruffalo is going to turn up to vex Scott Lang at some point. But it’s a cool little nod to previous movies, although we still want to see some follow-through with green Stan Lee.

Via CBM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#Ant-Man#Paul Rudd#Marvel
TAGSAnt ManEASTER EGGSMarvelmarvel cinematic universePAUL RUDDStan Leethe incredible hulk

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP