‘Ant-Man’ Has Already Leaked An Easter Egg From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

As we all know, Ant-Man has started shooting in one of San Francisco’s more colorful neighborhoods. And, apparently, somebody has already spotted a little nod to Marvel continuity.
It’s a minor one, but it’s still pretty funny. Here’s Twitter user JL31400‘s side by side comparison:
For those who have tried to forget the lesser Hulk movie, Pingo Doce is the soda that Bruce Banner is bottling. He in fact has his first Hulk-out of the movie in the Pingo Doce bottling plant, and it’s what rats him out to General Ross:
It seems unlikely, although not impossible, that Mark Ruffalo is going to turn up to vex Scott Lang at some point. But it’s a cool little nod to previous movies, although we still want to see some follow-through with green Stan Lee.
Wait… since when is The Incredible Hulk considered the lesser Hulk movie?
I think he was implying the lesser movie the Hulk has been in in the current MCU, so less than Avengers.
Because “Hulk” from 2003 is a much better movie than “The Incredible Hulk.”
Ehhhhhh, i don’t know if i’d go that far, Dan – the actual Hulk stuff from 2003 is fantastic, but man, the acting in that movie is Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad
@ Dan Sietz
No, no it isnt.
They both suck but Ang Lee’s version is objectively shitty.
@The Curse of Marino Actually, objectively it’s a lot better. Subjectively I get why people don’t like it, but it’s easily the most technically and artistically accomplished of the Marvel movies.
@Baltimore Dan
Uhhhh….why?
Yeah, I love when hulk fought a bunch of mutant poodles then punched a rock monster.
@CulturalReference I’m not saying either movie is that good, but I’m also going to weigh in on the side of the Edward Norton Hulk over the Eric Bana one. The Ang Lee movie was pure garbage….the Norton movie was passable action movie garbage if you can get over Liv Tyler’s plastic surgery PSA face.
@Dan Seitz You’re entitled to your opinion, but this article is the first time I’ve ever seen someone say the first attempt at a Hulk movie was the better of the two that have been recently made. Maybe this should be a Friday discussion?
If we are ranking hulk movies, the one where the hulk uses cop cars as brass knuckles is the clear winner.
Also hulk smash
I was all for the Ang Lee Hulk movie, until the poodle part. That movie was cool. It was like everyone did magic mushrooms and then made that movie. Never got into Norton’s, but did enjoy Ruffalo. He’s always angry.
@Dan What? WHAT? That piece of crap CGI was the better Hulk movie? The one where the pants are digitally PAINTED? REALLY?
What? Pingo Doce is a portuguese supermarket. Is Portugal in the Marvel Universe?
Yeah, I noticed that. I’m not sure why they slapped that name on a soda, but it seems to be a coincidence.
Funny, because pingo is spanish for dick.