Anthony Mackie, who entered the MCU as Sam Wilson/Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, has appeared in seven Marvel movies. Sam even became the new Captain America when Steve Rogers passed the shield in Avengers: Endgame, so he’s certainly got the platform to speak out on Hollywood’s shortcomings in the diversity realm. He recently told Variety that it was “more racist” for Black Panther to be the only MCU film with a predominantly Black crew.

His sentiments were along the lines of pushing studios to do better, and to hire Black crew members/directors/producers/stunt choreographers for other movies as well, because he noticed that almost all of Marvel movie hires that he’s witnessed are white. While speaking in a new interview with Fatherly, he actor says that he’s not actually calling Marvel Studios or Disney racist, but he does feel like studios are “unaware”:

“I don’t think what’s happening is a racism problem. I think it’s an unawareness problem. With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they’re doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough. My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is.”

Mackie then pointed out that “[y]ou can’t cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes” (I assume he’s referring to Falcon becoming Captain America) “and not expect him to have that conversation.” He believes that he can’t pass up the opportunity to raise the issue and further the conversation until more changes take place, as well as helping the MCU become a better place overall. And it’s certainly fair for Mackie to not want Black Panther to be the “only” exception in the MCU.

At some point in 2020, The Hurt Locker actor will also appear in buddy-comedy form alongside Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes/Winter Solder in Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

