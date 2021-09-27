Good news, DC fans! It looks like Warner Bros. has found a few more fish in the ocean to take part in the upcoming and highly-anticipated Aquaman sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose, Queen & Silm), and Vincent Regan (Before We Die, Vendetta, 300) have all signed on to be a part of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the next installment in DC’s Aquaman series. In addition, the outlet confirmed star Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Always Be My Maybe) will be returning to reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Zhao will be playing a mysterious character made exclusively for the film named Stingray, though it’s unknown if they’ll wind up being the sea-faring hero’s friend or foe. Moore, on the other hand, is playing a longtime DC character named Karshon, an original shark who gained telepathic powers after being exposed to radiation and ultimately became a Green Lantern villain. Lastly, Regan will be portraying Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who ultimately is responsible for the lost city’s descent into the sea. While the character appeared briefly in the 2018 movie — albeit played by another actor — it is presumed he will play a much larger part in the sequel.

In addition to Park and the newest members of the cast, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, and of course Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, are all set to star in the upcoming film. While the new character castings reveal a bit more insight into what the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be, DC has done a pretty good job keeping any and all further details completely submerged. However, according to the “giggly” Jason Momoa in an interview with Fandango (via The Wrap) we can expect a lot of comedy in the Aquaman sequel:

“I just know that it’s… even on the page it’s absolutely wonderful. There’s so much going on [..] There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdon, directed by Aquaman director and noted horror filmmaker James Wan, is currently slated for a December 16, 2022 release date. Fingers crossed we’ll see the film and its star-studded cast make a splash at the box office then.