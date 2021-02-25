Justice League has gotten most of the attention, but of the two Zack Snyder movies coming out this year, I’m way more excited for Netflix’s Army of the Dead. For one thing, it’s a zombie heist movie. You can put any noun before “heist movie” (like hurricane) and I will watch it. Also, say what you will about Snyder, but the guy knows how to make a good zombie movie, as evidenced by his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake.

“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted,” reads the official plot synopsis for Army of the Dead, which stars Dave Bautista, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, and Tig Notaro. Snyder described the movie as a “full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie… So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s warmth and emotion with these great characters.”

Check out the teaser (which has Suicide Squad-meets-Vegas vibes) above. Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21.