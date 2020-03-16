Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Coronavirus PSA Stars A Donkey And A Miniature Pony

With coronavirus fears swirling and no certain end in sight, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s here to make everyone smile, at least a little bit. The ex-Governator of California was doing what the CDC recommended that almost everyone do this weekend, which was to hunker down at home for social-distancing purposes. Unlike most of us, though, Arnold had some unusual companions, Whiskey the miniature pony and Lulu the donkey, to help him through these uncertain and scary times.

The Terminator star hopes that humanity can vanquish this novel enemy, and his initial message, as delivered on Instagram, was a commonsensical one. In short, he hopes that everyone listens to the scientists and ignores the rest of the chaos. “Stay at home as much as possible,” he wrote. “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Watch the video below. You won’t be sorry.

In the footage, Schwarzenegger explains how these two adorable pets are not only providing all-important companionship but entertainment as well. In addition, he urges people to heed the advice of those mentioned experts. That is, avoid large gatherings as well as restaurants and gymnasiums and simply stay put to flatten that curve and curtail the spread of the virus. For much of the rest of the U.S., that’s much needed advice, although on Sunday in Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the closure of all theaters, bars, clubs, and dine-in restaurants until further notice.