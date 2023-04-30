This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a mostly joyful affair. Both headliner Roy Wood Jr. and Joe Biden each delivered sets, roasting the likes of Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis, even the president himself. It wasn’t a soirée for the history books, like the ones featuring Michelle Wolf or Stephen Colbert (in character as his rightwing blowhard of the same name), but nice is good sometimes, too. There was even a fun little reunion on hand.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, movie star and, lest we forget, former governor of California, delivered a video message, addressing the media, some of whom he’s squabbled with in the past. Nevertheless, he sang the praises of a free press, then brought out an old pal: Danny DeVIto, his costar in Twins as well as the male pregnancy comedy Junior.

The two were seen hobnobbing in what appeared to be Schwarzenegger’s home alongside his two donkeys, Lulu and Whiskey, whom he’s shown off multiple times in the past. DeVito mostly busied himself trying to feed the animals, at one point jokingly complaining, “I come over here, I’m gonna get bit by a horse.”

At one point Lulu nearly chews off DeVito’s finger, to which Schwarzenegger says, “Good girl, good girl.” Perhaps it was revenge for that time DeVito tricked him into getting high by slipping some marijuana into his pasta while they were making Junior.

