Before he was one of the leading voices in the Black Lives Matter movement (and this little movie called Star… something), actor John Boyega was best known for playing Moses in Attack the Block. The 2011 science-fiction film didn’t do boffo biz at the box office ($6.2 million worldwide gross), but the instant cult classic won multiple accolades, including the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and according to director Joe Cornish, he’s met with Boyega about a sequel.

“I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things,” Cornish, who directed last year’s ’80s throwback The Kid Who Would Be King, told the Script Apart podcast. “In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that’s all I’ll say.”

He continued:

“When it came out, it put a lot of people’s backs up, because it has a very unusual protagonist and arc. It’s wonderful that people are revisiting the film… Most of all, it’s a moment for John, and it’s a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that,” Boyega said during his speech. Between Cornish and Jordan Peele and Rob Delaney and Cathy Yan and so many others who voiced their approval, he doesn’t have to worry about that.

(Via Empire)