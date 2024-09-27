Aubrey Plaza‘s first rule of acting: no underwear. During an Entertainment Weekly video interview with her My Old Ass co-star Maisy Stella, Plaza started uncomfortably shifting in her chair before admitting that her butt was “on fire.” She added, “Maybe I should’ve worn underwear, but I never do. And then I get f*cked.” It seemed like a joke at the time, but maybe not, because later on, Plaza returned to the no-underwear theme.

While discussing her rules for acting, including eat little meals and leave your phone behind in the trailer, the Megalopolis actress said, “I feel like acting is all about, you have to have your body in this weird malleable state. Never have to pee when you’re doing a scene. Even if you a little bit are like, ‘Maybe I have to pee,’ just get it all out. Just get whatever fluids out. Be like an empty vessel. And if you don’t wear underwear, it can come out faster.” In conclusion, Plaza added, “Don’t ever wear underwear in life.”

You can watch the video above. Here’s more on My Old Ass:

In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott (Stella) face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self (Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.

My Old Ass is out in theaters now. Check out our interview with Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella here.