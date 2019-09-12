With $2.796 billion at the box office, Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie ever, not adjusted for inflation, breaking the previous record set by Avatar ($2.789 billion). In fact, four of the top five movies on the all-time list either begin with Avengers — Endgame and Infinity War — or were directed by James Cameron — Avatar and Titanic. (The other is that scrappy underdog, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.) How did Cameron, who was depicted on South Park as being so egotistical that he wrote a song about himself (“His name is James, James Cameron / The bravest pioneer”), react to the news of the evil purple guy beating the blue cat people? Shockingly well, actually!

“It gives me a lot of hope,” Cameron told Deadline. “Avengers: Endgame is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theaters. The thing that scared me most about making Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something.”

(That sounds creepier than what he intended… probably?)

What Cameron forgot to mention is that Avatar 3 supposedly isn’t titled Avatar 3 — it’s Avatar: The Seed Bearer, and if something called The Seed Bearer doesn’t become the new highest-grossing movie of all-time, then Hollywood is officially over.

