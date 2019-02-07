20th Century Fox

Avatar is the highest-grossing movie of all-time. This is not new information, and it’s something most people probably already know, but it’s worth mentioning from time to time, because: that’s nuts! It’s not even close, either: Avatar made $2.7 billion at the worldwide box office, followed by Titanic at $2.1 billion and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War at slightly over $2 billion a piece. It’s a record that may never be broken, but considering James Cameron directed both Avatar and Titanic (also nuts!), if any movie can do it, it’s going to be Avatar 2. Or Avatar 3. Or Avatar 4. Or Avatar 5.

Then again, considering their wonky titles, maybe not. The BBC reported that the Avatar sequels are currently called Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa. (“Hold my beer, The Scorch Trials,” says The Seed Bearer.) When asked whether there was any truth to the leak, Cameron confirmed the titles were real, for now.

“I can neither confirm nor deny, All right, here’s what I’ll tell ya. Those titles are among titles that are in consideration,” the Alita: Battle Angel writer and producer told ET (if only it was E.T.). “And no final decisions have been made yet.” Cameron knows what he’s doing: the man directed not only Avatar and Titanic, but also The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and True Lies. The only advice he should be listening to is his own, but I’m still going to offer him one piece of guidance: please let one of the sequels to the highest-grossing movie ever be called The Seed Bearer. Thank you.

Avatar 2 (or whatever), starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, CCH Pounder, Sigourney Weaver (in a different role), and newcomers Kate Winslet and Edie Falco, opens on December 18, 2020.

