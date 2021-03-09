Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has been the highest-grossing movie of all-time (a worldwide box office gross of $2,797,800,564) since July 2019. That’s both an incredible achievement and not saying much considering there were essentially no movies released into theaters last year — Sonic the Hedgehog is only $2.4 billion behind! Endgame topped Avatar ($2,790,439,092 billion) for the record, but director James Cameron called it a “certainty” that the Na’Vi would triumph over Thanos again.

It might happen as soon as this weekend.

Avatar is being re-released in China on Friday. If it makes an extra $7.4 million at the box office (it will), Cameron will once again have the record. This is very important to him. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “The technologically trailblazing blockbuster will be made available to exhibitors for a nationwide release in both Imax 3D and ordinary 3D.”

Avatar is an especially nostalgic Hollywood title for Chinese millennials. The movie was among the first wave of Hollywood blockbusters to sweep the country as it was entering its high-growth box-office boom era of the late aughts — and Avatar became the biggest sensation of them all.

Avatar will undoubtedly get an American re-release before the sequels come out, as literally no one can remember the plot of Avatar outside of something to do with flying banshees. Avatar 2 is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022, with subsequent sequels on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028

(Via Hollywood Reporter)