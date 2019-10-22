In December 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar began a swift journey to become the highest grossing movie of all time, a title that remained in place until this year, when Avengers: Endgame dusted up the record. Cameron’s not discouraged, though, because between two Terminator movies, Titanic, Aliens, and True Lies, he’s truly proven himself to be king of the box office. Endgame did prove that people will still turn out to push select blockbusters into juggernaut status, although one really wonders how many people are still clamoring for return trips to Pandora, especially with apparent titles like The Seed Bearer in the mix. And with Cameron hard at work on multiple sequels at once (for a total of five films), it might be painful for 20th Century Fox (actually, Disney) to ditch future release plans if the first followup refuses to fly, though it’s certainly possible.

Might we never actually get to see what The Seed Bearer is all about? That curiosity is what’s keeping some interest alive, but it might not be enough. Yet since Cameron’s proven himself to be the ultimate sh*t-talker, the official Avatar Twitter account’s picking up the habit, albeit without the profanity. So far!

Over the past day or so, the account has started throwing a little attitude back at anyone who claims, “I could live without the sequels” in response to a now-deleted tweet.

I could live without the sequels — Kohler King (@kohlerking) October 21, 2019

Comparing sequels to carbs, really? It’s happening, and not really working.

You could also technically live without carbs but why would you?? — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 21, 2019

becuase Avatar was visually impressive but overall forgetful but carbs are tasty and always enjoyable and I have a lot of good memories with carbs — Ethan McNamara (@LordSquark_) October 21, 2019

Efforts to meme-up some madness are also ongoing, including an attempt to rectify a jab at the first movie’s love of Papyrus font.

Finally, an alignment chart all writers can agree on. pic.twitter.com/dySxkzNuP4 — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) October 17, 2019

We’ll see how long everyone can keep these squabbles going, but it might be one hell of a wait. Avatar 2 is supposedly arriving on December 17, 2021.