Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate the box office, and on Wednesday, it hit another major milestone by surpassing Avengers: Infinity War to become the fifth highest grossing movie of all time. Next on the list is Star Wars: The Force Awakens followed by Titanic because James Cameron is a box office machine like no other.

However, in an ironic twist, The Way of Water may ultimately lose to Titanic thanks to an upcoming re-release of the classic Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet romance just in time for Valentine’s Day. As the old saying goes, “Never bet against James Cameron” and that’s especially true when the other guy is, well, James Cameron. Via Deadline:

Can the filmmaker’s Way of Water beat his own Titanic? Through Wednesday, Way of Water is about $135M away, and is expected to pass the tragic story of Rose and Jack. However, there’s an asterisk here since Paramount is doing a Titanic global rerelease in time for Valentine’s Day — so, maybe it’s a jockeying as we saw not too long ago with Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar.

Heading into The Way of Water‘s release in December, even Cameron showed signs of doubt that the sequel could repeat the monumental success of the original film. To break even, The Way of Water needed to do $2 billion at the box office, which is no easy task. If it didn’t, Cameron was fully prepared to end the franchise with Avatar 3. Obviously, the sequel proved to be a gigantic success, and Cameron is resigned to the fact that he’s going to be making Avatar movies for a very long time.

“It looks like I can’t wiggle out of this,” Cameron joked to Chris Wallace following The Way of Water‘s massive debut.

(Via Deadline)