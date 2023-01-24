Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Titanic becoming the highest-grossing movie ever (until the record was broken by another James Cameron movie), a viral video on TikTok is claiming that the RMS Titanic never sank. Debunked conspiracy theory, dead ahead!

“I was a Titanic kid, meaning I literally knew every single fact about the Titanic,” Mia, who goes by user _mia.w22_, said. “My ass would sit and watch documentaries for hours and hours and hours. But when I heard this theory, everything like made sense.” Will this theory make you sh*t yourself with your mouth wide open? Let’s find out.

“The White Star Line, a super important ship company, built three super notable ships. We have the Titanic, the Olympic, and the Britannic. The Britannic was the first to go. It was a war ship and people say it was struck by like a land mine in the water. But no it wasn’t. It was struck by a torpedo by a German U-boat and it sank. As you can see, she resembles the Titanic. Just like different colors. And you can see where it was hit. And then we have the Olympic and the Titanic. They look identical…”

Mia goes on to explain that because the Olympic was nearing retirement, the White Star Line was like, “Well, it was a lot of money to make the Titanic, and it’s gonna be even more money to repair the Olympic. So what if we just sent the Olympic out instead, sank that hoe, claim some insurance money and then just scrap the Titanic like it was the Olympic for some spare parts.” She also brings up portholes, and the Carpathia (the ship that rescued the survivors of the Titanic), and the guests that canceled at the last minute.

“I’m not wrong,” Mia added. Except she is.

I’d like to hear James Cameron’s thoughts on this. He famously loves Titanic theories.

(Via the New York Post)