Social media is generally — what’s the word? — bad, like when a seven-year-old has to plead for people to stop bullying her and the rest of her family. Maybe Thanos was right… But occasionally, it can be good. Earlier this month, Lexi Rabe, the actress who played young Morgan Stark (Tony’s daughter) in Avengers: Endgame, shared an adorable photo of herself as Rescue/Pepper Potts. “Had so much fun dressing up as my ‘Marvel mom’ Gwyneth Paltrow today for the Halloween part following the fashion show!” the caption read. “Mom doesn’t get enough love!! So I thought I would show her some!”

For her latest Instagram post, Rabe, in fitting Avengers fashion, teamed up with another Marvel Cinematic Universe star: Emma Fuhrmann, who replaced Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Abby Ryder Fortson as Cassie Lang (Ant-Man’s daughter) for Endgame. “@universalstudios with my tour guide @Marvel family #marvel #sisters #antman daughter #cassielang @emmafuhrmann… What a fun end to this awesome trip,” she wrote, while Fuhrmann added, “Look dad, the kids are alright,” followed by the ant emoji.

If you click through, you’ll see that Fuhrmann is sporting a Pym Technologies shirt, while Rabe is wearing an arc-reactor hoodie. Like fathers, like daughters. The comments to the theme park “play date” are, for once, delightful. “She was babysitting Lexi at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere too. It’s really adorable and honestly it might get adapted into the MCU with Cassie babysitting Morgan,” reads one Reddit post. Another: “Frickin adorable. Love they are wearing their respective ‘franchise father’ style shirts.”

But why didn’t they visit Disneyland, Bob Iger might wonder in disbelief.

(Via Emma Fuhrmann and Lexi Rabe)