Disney’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Oscar Campaign Surprisingly Omits One Obvious Candidate

If Avengers: Endgame wins only one Oscar, directors Anthony and Joe Russo hope it’s for Robert Downey Jr.’s performance as Tony Stark/Iron Man. “I don’t know if I have ever seen — in movie history — a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie,” Joe told the Daily Beast after the movie came out. “There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. That is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.” Favreau agrees with the Russos’ Oscar-worthy assessment, unlike Disney.

As first spotted by Collider, Disney has launched a For Your Consideration page for its 2019 films vying for 2020 Oscars, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and, of course, the highest-grossing movie of all-time, which will be submitted into 12 categories:

Best Picture: Kevin Feige

Best Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Best Cinematography: Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing: Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design: Charles Wood (Production Designer), Tonja Schurmann (Set Decorator)

Best Costume Design: Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup & Hairstyling: John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

Best Sound Mixing: Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

Best Sound Editing: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects: Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Original Score: Alan Silvestri

Interestingly, Robert Downey, Jr. is nowhere to be found. In fact, no one from the cast is currently (emphasis on currently) submitted for Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Supporting Actress, or even Best Korg. But if it’s going to be anyone in the stuffed ensemble, it’s going to be RDJ, who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s Iron Man. Maybe he’ll show up during the In Memoriam. That won’t be weird!

