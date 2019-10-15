Following the enormous success of Avengers: Endgame, the actress who played Morgan, the young daughter of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, entered the public discussion. The reason, sadly, was that Lexi Rabe (who was 7 years old at the time) was seeing rough treatment online from adults. Startlingly, Lexi took this in stride while articulately launching a sobering plea to comic-book movie fans, and as a result, she won a legion of admiring fans of her own.

Well, Lexi’s back (even though she never went anywhere) with a Halloween theme to boot. While attending an early holiday party, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress probably had some cheeseburgers on her mind while showing off her costume. No, she didn’t dress up as her movie dad, Iron Man/Tony Stark, but she kept things in the family. That is to say, she dressed up as Rescue/Pepper Potts while singling out Gwyneth Paltrow in her caption. “Had so much fun dressing up as my “Marvel mom” Gwyneth Paltrow today for the Halloween part following the fashion show!” Lexi wrote. “Mom doesn’t get enough love!! So I thought I would show her some!”

The young lady has a point. While Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t always take the MCU seriously, Pepper Potts is a pretty righteous character in her own right. However, Lexi made sure to also reassure Robert Downey Jr. that he’s also close to her heart while writing, “I’m still a daddy’s girl!” This costume is pretty sweet.

Lexi’s showing potential of her own to play a superhero, right? She previously told ComicBook.com that she wouldn’t mind playing a character similar to Ironheart (“There’s already an Ironheart, but maybe I can be like another … I could be like a different type of Ironheart”) at some point in her career. Well, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has been pretty open on the prospect of that character entering the MCU at some point, although there’s no word on who would play Ironheart/Riri Williams. Lexi’s steering clear of actually trying to play Riri, although there’s certainly room for other incarnations of the character, as she pointed out. And one never knows what the future holds! For now, it’s almost time to celebrate Halloween.