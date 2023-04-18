Aziz Ansari is taking another stab at making his feature film directorial debut, and he’s already locked in one heck of a cast for the project. The Master of None creator is writing and directing the new comedy, Good Fortune, which he’ll also star in alongside two of Canada’s finest: Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

Details on the plot and characters are being kept tightly under wraps, but Good Fortune will reportedly start filming next month in Los Angeles and Lionsgate will be shopping the film at Cannes. Via Variety:

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director, “said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake. “And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Good Fortune is Ansari’s second attempt at a directorial debut after his previous film, Being Mortal, was suspended indefinitely following allegations against Bill Murray that reportedly left one production staffer “horrified.” The actor allegedly tried to kiss the much younger staffer in an incident that he thought was “funny” but she “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual.”

Rogen was also supposed to star in Being Mortal, but it looks he’s game for working with Ansari again and presumably Keanu. Who doesn’t want to work with Keanu?

(Via Variety)