While promoting his role as Donkey Kong in the The Super Mario Bros. Movie hitting theaters this week, Seth Rogen shared his thoughts on the original 1993 film that featured an odd, live-action interpretation of the beloved video game series. Like most Nintendo fans, a young Rogen had no idea what he just watched, and he wasn’t shy about trashing the movie on the red carpet.

“When I was 11, I saw the original ‘Mario Bros.’ movie and I was so excited,” Rogen told Variety at the Hollywood premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “But it’s one of the worst films ever made. I was so disappointed. I think it made me realize that movies, like, could be bad. That never occurred to me until that moment.”

With Illumination Studios’ animated approach to Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom, Rogen is confident the new film won’t crush young fans like what happened to him in 1993.

“It really bummed me out,” Rogen said. “It’s nice to vindicate that moment. It’s nice to know that 11-year-olds out there that they won’t be disappointed in the same way that I was.”

The 1993 film isn’t the first piece of Nintendo nostalgia that Rogen has been brutally honest about. The prolific actor/writer also isn’t a fan of the “DK Rap,” first featured in 1999’s Donkey Kong 64. In a Twitter video on the official Super Mario Bros. Movie account, Rogen called it “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all-time,” but he did give props to Diddy Kong’s dance moves.

