Arka Media Works

Back in 2017, a Bollywood sequel called Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became India’s highest-grossing movie (in league with Lord of the Rings) but didn’t make waves at the U.S. box office. That’s not shocking, but what is surprising is that the movie’s suddenly finding infamy in America, three years later. That’s a bit quicker than Meet Joe Black‘s arguably best scene taking 20 years for the same social media reaction. And it’s all down to a 17-second clip that’s making Hobbs and Shaw‘s action feel tame while racking up the views on Twitter.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson drew attention to the exquisitely rendered excess. The scene in question revolves around soldiers who are launched off a palm tree in order to infiltrate a palace and spread their choreographed mayhem. While retweeting the scene, Derrickson only remarked, “Behold, India’s Baahubali 2!”

Behold, India’s Baahubali 2! https://t.co/jY6kyQqMqt — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) August 7, 2019

Since another Twitter user began spreading the joy a few days ago, the number of video views has passed the 750,000 mark. Of course, the scene initially sparks confusion because it’s difficult to make sense of what’s materializing onscreen.

I mean WHAT THE HELL Bollywood pic.twitter.com/IqZ8AGUb2h — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐬 (@ChuckEChaves) August 5, 2019

The full clip doesn’t make any more sense, but it sure is spectacular to witness. As the user tweeted, “The full scene with sound is just the greatest scene I’ve ever watched.”