So far this year, Nicole Kidman has starred in a Netflix movie and two streaming TV shows, Prime Video’s Expats and Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. But she’ll soon return to where she belongs: the big screen.

A24’s erotic thriller Babygirl stars Kidman as high-powered CEO Romy, who puts her career and family on the line when she begins an affair with her much younger intern Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). “I tell you what to do,” Samuel says about the rules for their extracurricular activities, “and you do it.” Babygirl looks really good, and really sexy.

You can watch the trailer above.

Kidman spoke to Vanity Fair about the film, which was written and directed by Halina Reijn. “At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it. [Reijn] would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world.’ That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.” Kidman called it her most “exposing” movie to date.

Babygirl also stars Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas. It opens in theaters on December 25, as does Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown, and it’s only a few days after Mufasa: The Lion King. It’s going to be a weird Christmas!