This holiday season brings forth another look back at old Hollywood starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. (Sorry, DiCaprio.) It’s called Babylon, and it’s a big-budget epic set four decades earlier than Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s a big risk for Paramount at a time when non-IP films rarely make big scratch. (Though the studio should be fine; they’re swimming in Top Gun: Maverick fun bucks.) If you’re a casual moviegoer, you may have seen the trailer, but you still might be wondering what its deal is. What follows is its deal.

What the hell is Babylon about?

Set in the 1920s, it chronicles arguably the wildest time in Hollywood history, when stars and filmmakers enjoyed a wild west of depravity and other Jazz Age bacchanalias. The story follows a Mexican-American (Diego Calva) as he enters the industry and rubs shoulders with big names and fellow aspirants alike.

Who’s in it?

Margot Robbie plays starlet Nellie LaRoy, an amalgam of real stars like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, Joan Crawford, and Alma Rubens. Pitt takes on aging matinee idol Jack Conrad, who has bits of John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks in his DNA. The characters are all fictitious, with few exceptions. One is Max Minghella’s Irving Thalberg, the “Boy Wonder” head of production at MGM, who nabbed the gig at 26 — and died young, too, at only 37. The cast also includes Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Lukas Haas, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman, and Eric Roberts.

How long is it?

Long! It’s 188 minutes. No doubt Paramount let it go so epic because its writer/director is Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, of Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

What are critics saying?

Reviews are still embargoed, but Twitter reactions from critics are mixed. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay called it “Extravagant, decadent and all together delightfully delicious.” Josh Rothkopf of Entertainment Weekly wrote, “Damien Chazelle brings buckets of energy to Babylon, but it’s never not pounding and obvious and, finally, uninsightful.”