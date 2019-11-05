Movies

Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Are Back In Town In The New ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

For the first time since 2003, the Boys are back in town.

Look, I realize that’s the most obvious way to start an article about Bad Boys for Life, which caps the Bad Boys trilogy (!) after the 1995 original and Bad Boys 2, but I have a bone to pick with this movie. Specifically, the title. Say it loud: Bad Boys for Life. They — producer Jerry Bruckheimer, stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, Sony, reggae band Inner Circle, whomever — quickly made a third Bad Boys movie, called it Bad Boys 3, then saved Bad Boys for Life for Bad Boys 4 Life. Or skip the 3 entirely and go straight to 4 Life, like how there’s a Traveling Wilburys Vol. 1 and Traveling Wilburys Vol. 3, but no Vol. 2. Anyway, now that I’ve showed my age with that extremely timely Traveling Wilburys reference, please enjoy the trailer for, sigh, Bad Boys For Life, where Martin Lawrence’s character doesn’t say he’s too old for this sh*t. But he kind of does.

Here’s the plot synopsis:

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys for Life, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Núñez, and Joey Pants, opens on January 17.

