After nearly five years of hints and buildup, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence confirmed in January that production had begun on a Bad Boys threequel that would (presumably) wrap up the ultraviolent and witty saga that began in 1995 at the hands of Michael Bay. As we see from the film’s new trailer, Smith and Lawrence’s Miami cop characters are finally back and agreeing to hit the streets together “one last time.” Well, you know how that’s gonna go. Will Smith is somehow going to end up evading road rash despite sliding across concrete and/or asphalt and unleashing a hail of bullets.

Admittedly, it kinda feels like Sony wasted a Bad Boys 4 Life title, which could have been what they called a fourth film. Then again, no one wants to wait a couple of decades for another installment. This movie might be stylized as Bad Boys for Lif3, so the title gods are showing no mercy. From the synopsis:

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Highlights of the trailer include Lawrence insisting that he can penetrate a bad guy’s soul by using his heart, and there’s fancy cars involved, obviously, with chases and explosions and one-liners aplenty. Jerry Bruckheimer produces again, although Bay’s sitting this one out with, co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah taking the wheel. Joe Pantoliano will return, and the film also co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Charles Melton, and one massive nostalgia trip.

Bad Boys For Life will open on January 17, 2020.