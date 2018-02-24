Getty Image

It could have been such a beautiful moment. At last year’s edition of the Academy Awards, an embarrassing gaffe saw the musical La La Land score Best Picture honors only to have the celebration halted when it was revealed Moonlight was the true winner. Even with the La La Land team being gracious about the live TV f*ck up, the story quickly became more about the mistake than Moonlight earning the Academy’s top annual prize.

In a fantastic new roundtable discussion held by The Hollywood Reporter, Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins addressed the discomfort of that moment. In a chat that also featured acclaimed black filmmakers Jordan Peele, Lee Daniels and John Singleton engaging in conversation, Jenkns acknowledged that his Oscars experience wasn’t entirely one of joy even with the gold statuette.

For me, I didn’t make Moonlight for the awards conversation, and when it ended up there, I was shocked the whole way. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. And then with how things ultimately went in the end [with the mistaken announcement that La La Land had won best picture], because of how loud it was and all of that other stuff, I’ve never been as distraught as I was at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars… It’s not the kind of thing where you go running off with pompoms. Something had changed. I wasn’t sure what that thing was. I wasn’t sure that thing was mine or who it belonged to because of how everything happened. And it made 2017 a very long year.

In 2018, Jenkins says this go-around he enters with a feeling of accomplishment. Accomplishment that would happen no matter what name was in the winner’s envelope.