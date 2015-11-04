‘Batman V Superman’ Plot Synopsis Reveals More About Lex Luthor

We’re slowly learning more about Jessie Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. A fake business article about LexCorp revealed he’s Lex Luthor, Jr., the son of an East German émigré and a collector of meteorite crystals (Kryptonite is implied). The article hints at why Luthor distrusts Superman (his father “came from a country where the government, in the guise of protector, had absolute control over the citizens”). Then Eisenberg himself talked about how condescending towards Bruce Wayne his character is. Now a synopsis posted by a movie theater chain has revealed a bit more about Luthor’s plotline.

Odeon Cinemas, a theater chain in the UK, updated their site with a revealing official synopsis: