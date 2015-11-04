‘Batman V Superman’ Plot Synopsis Reveals More About Lex Luthor

#Batman V Superman
11.04.15 2 years ago 8 Comments

We’re slowly learning more about Jessie Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. A fake business article about LexCorp revealed he’s Lex Luthor, Jr., the son of an East German émigré and a collector of meteorite crystals (Kryptonite is implied). The article hints at why Luthor distrusts Superman (his father “came from a country where the government, in the guise of protector, had absolute control over the citizens”). Then Eisenberg himself talked about how condescending towards Bruce Wayne his character is. Now a synopsis posted by a movie theater chain has revealed a bit more about Luthor’s plotline.

Odeon Cinemas, a theater chain in the UK, updated their site with a revealing official synopsis:

At long last, see Batman and Superman square off against each other in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, an epic superhero showdown which will change both their lives forever.

Clark Kent doesn’t trust Gotham’s mysterious masked vigilante. Bruce Wayne doesn’t trust the alien who nearly destroyed Metropolis. And Lex Luthor, who hates Superman more than anyone, is manipulating both of them for his own twisted ends.

Choose your side: the Man of Steel or the Dark Knight? Learn the answer to the age-old question – who would win? – in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman V Superman
TAGSBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEBATMAN VS SUPERMANJESSE EISENBERGLEX LUTHOR

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP