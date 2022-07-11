To celebrate the 100th anniversary of The BBC providing the best television shows both in Britain and beyond, the service is bringing a new series of masterclasses to their BBC Maestro series.

BBC Maestro launched for UK subscribers at the end of 2020, featuring various courses taught by celebrities and experts in their craft. Starting in July, BBC Maestro will offer a slew of new courses, taught by musicians, artists, movie directors, and more. Now, US viewers can sign up for the service, which starts at $120 a year, or $90 a class.

According to a new press release, the site will offer new classes in the coming months with a series of industry experts. Some of the upcoming instructors include acclaimed filmmaker Edgar Wright, who recently released 2021’s psychological thriller Last Night In Soho and even teamed up with Zendaya on a tongue-twisting SuperBowl commercial earlier this year.

Also leading his own course will be Sam Mendes, the former James Bond director who has had nothing but hits under his belt, including American Beauty, 1917, and Jarhead. Mendes recently snagged a Tony for his work in the theater earlier this year.

Author Lee Child, known for creating the Jack Reacher series will also have a course available, as well as DJ Mark Ronson, of “Uptown Funk” fame. You too can create your own viral hit that will make people want to turn off their car radio forever, for the low, low price of $120. Act now!!