When she’s not emotionally destroying Euphoria fans, or emotionally destroying Spider-Man fans, Zendaya is a headstrong small business owner named Sally, who sells seashells by the seashore. Super savvy!
In a new ad from website builder Squarespace, Zendaya plays Sally, who is super sick of shoddy seashell sales. She turns to the site to help market her seashells to people who don’t live near the beach because, to be honest, why would you buy seashells when they are already free? Sally quickly turns her seashell shack into a seashell empire, which is the main lesson from the childhood tongue twister, for some reason.
The colorful alliteration-filled ad is directed by Edgar Wright, also known for his terrifyingly vibrant Last Night In Soho. It also featured narration and a small cameo by rapper Andrew 3000, who sails away on the shore
“I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with Edgar Wright and André 3000,” Zendaya told People that she had been a fan of Wright,”I really enjoyed working with Edgar Wright as I am a big fan of his work. He’s lovely in person and a dream to work with.”
She continued, “I’ve been a Squarespace user for a while, so I’m familiar with the brand on a personal level. So when they came to me with the idea to modernize the tongue twister ‘Sally Sold Seashells by the Seashore,’ I was drawn to it.” Wait, does this mean Zendaya has a secret small business website nobody knows about?
Check out the ad above.