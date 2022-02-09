When she’s not emotionally destroying Euphoria fans, or emotionally destroying Spider-Man fans, Zendaya is a headstrong small business owner named Sally, who sells seashells by the seashore. Super savvy!

In a new ad from website builder Squarespace, Zendaya plays Sally, who is super sick of shoddy seashell sales. She turns to the site to help market her seashells to people who don’t live near the beach because, to be honest, why would you buy seashells when they are already free? Sally quickly turns her seashell shack into a seashell empire, which is the main lesson from the childhood tongue twister, for some reason.

The colorful alliteration-filled ad is directed by Edgar Wright, also known for his terrifyingly vibrant Last Night In Soho. It also featured narration and a small cameo by rapper Andrew 3000, who sails away on the shore