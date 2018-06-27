Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Timothée Chalamet starred in two of the most acclaimed movies of 2017, one of which, Call Me By Your Name, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. (At 22 years old, he was the third youngest nominee in that category ever, behind Jackie Cooper and Mickey Rooney.) How can he possibly hope to match, if not top, the one-two punch of Lady Bird and That Movie With the Peach in 2018? By starring in what looks to be another award-worthy movie.

In Beautiful Boy, Steve Carell plays a father, David, who watches his son Nick (Chalamet) become addicted to methamphetamine. “There are moments that I look at him, this kid that I raised who I thought that I knew inside and out,” David says in the trailer above, “and I wonder who he is.” Expect lots of crying and Chalamet doing drugs in bathroom stalls and effectively strung-out performances from an A-list cast that includes Amy Ryan and Maura Tierney.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

Beautiful Boy opens on October 12.