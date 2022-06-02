You’ve seen Beavis and Butt-Head do America. Now they’re ready to do the universe.

In Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, two of television’s greatest dummies (who occasionally showed signs of brilliance, like the time they told Pavement to “try harder”) are blasted into space in 1998 — and return, via a black hole, in 2022. Things have changed a lot in 24 years, but two things are as true then as they are now: “the Earth sucks,” as Butt-Head says in the trailer above, and 69 is the funniest number.

The voice cast is headlined by creator Mike Judge as an “older, more mature” Beavis and Butt-Head, as well as Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, and Jimmy O. Yang. A sneak peek of the film will air during the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe premieres on Paramount+ on June 23.