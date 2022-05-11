Ever since the Spike Guys Choice Awards was carried through the gates of Valhalla to ride eternal, shiny and smelling like Axe body spray, the most chaotic (and therefore, most enjoyable) award show is the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Where else can you find Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short pitted against Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt other than Best Fight? Or how about The Batman‘s Colin Farrell vs. You‘s Victoria Pedretti vs. Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Willem Dafoe for Best Villain?

But my personal favorite category is Best Kiss, where previous winners include Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin for My Girl, Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott for American Pie 2, and Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who won four years in a row (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was robbed). Pattinson is again up for Best Kiss at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, this time for his sexy smooch with The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz. But doesn’t he have enough? He’s freaking Batman and has worked with all your favorite directors. Give Best Kiss to the couple that deserves it:

Jackass Forever‘s Poopsies and snake were nominated for Best Kiss, along with Pattinson and Kravitz, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike for Euphoria, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount for Emily in Paris, and Tom Holland and Zendaya for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland and Zendaya will probably win, even though Poopsies and snake have the most electric on-screen chemistry since Rachel Wolfson and this taser. Shame.

Here are the complete nominations:

BEST MOVIE

“Dune”

“Scream”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Adam Project”

“The Batman” BEST SHOW

“Euphoria”

“Inventing Anna”

“Loki”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

“Yellowstone” BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Robert Pattinson – “The Batman”

Sandra Bullock – “The Lost City”

Timothée Chalamet – “Dune”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – “The Dropout”

Kelly Reilly – “Yellowstone”

Lily James – “Pam & Tommy”

Sydney Sweeney – “Euphoria”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – “No Time to Die”

Oscar Isaac – “Moon Knight”

Scarlett Johansson – “Black Widow”

Simu Liu – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – “The Batman”

Daniel Radcliffe – “The Lost City”

James Jude Courtney – “Halloween Kills”

Victoria Pedretti – “You”

Willem Dafoe – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – “Euphoria”

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – “Emily in Paris”

Poopies & the snake – “Jackass Forever”

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – “The Batman”

Tom Holland & Zendaya – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

John Cena – “Peacemaker”

Johnny Knoxville – “Jackass Forever”

Megan Stalter – “Hacks”

Ryan Reynolds – “Free Guy” BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Jung Ho-yeon – “Squid Game”

Sophia Di Martino – “Loki” BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – “Black Widow”

Cassie vs. Maddy – “Euphoria”

Guy vs. Dude – “Free Guy”

Shang-Chi bus fight – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Spider-Men end battle – “Spider-Man: No Way Home” MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – “Scream”

Kyle Richards – “Halloween Kills”

Mia Goth – “X”

Millicent Simmonds – “A Quiet Place Part II”

Sadie Sink – “Fear Street: Part Two 1978” BEST TEAM

“Loki” – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

“Only Murders in the Building” – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

“The Adam Project” – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

“The Lost City” – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

“Euphoria”

“Never Have I Ever”

“Pam & Tommy”

“Sex/Life”

“Sex Lives of College Girls” BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / “Respect”

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / “Don’t Look Up”

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / “Euphoria”

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / “Marry Me”

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / “Encanto” BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“Selling Sunset”

“Summer House”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“American Idol”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

“The Masked Singer” BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Bar Rescue”

“Dr. Pimple Popper”

“Making It”

“Selena + Chef”

“Queer Eye” BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Hart to Heart”

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion”

“The D’Amelio Show”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”

“Queen of the Universe” BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello – “The Challenge”

Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”

Lindsay Hubbard – “Summer House”

Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

Willow Pill – “RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14” BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – “Bachelor in Paradise”

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – “Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days”

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”

Yandy & Mendeecees – “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – “Tha God’s Honest Truth”

Gordon Ramsay – “MasterChef”

Kelly Clarkson – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Rob Dyrdek – “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – “Selling Sunset”

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– “Summer House”

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – “The Big Shot with Bethenny”

Kylie Sonique Love – “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

Paris Hilton – “Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love”

Sher – “Ex on the Beach”

Tami Roman – “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

“JANET JACKSON.”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Oasis Knebworth 1996”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards air on June 5.