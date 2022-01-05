All the way back in February 2021, Paramount+ announced a new Beavis and Butthead movie would be coming to the streaming service, and now, creator Mike Judge has shared a first look at the classic characters who have definitely had a rough couple of years. When the film it was first teased, the announcement hinted that the iconic duo would be “older, more mature,” and while the drawings shared by Judge confirm the first part, their maturity level will almost definitely be open to debate.

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” Judge tweeted. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.”

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

On top of the film, which will be Beavis and Butthead’s second movie after 1996’s Beavis and Butthead Do America, a revival series is in the works for Comedy Central, which has been keeping Judge very busy. The creator felt that “it seemed like the right time to get stupid again.” Via Deadline:

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult Aanimation at Comedy Central,” said [Viacom Entertainment & Youth Group head Chris] McCarthy. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Judge is also reportedly working on a revival of King of the Hill, his follow-up hit to Beavis and Butthead.

