Michael Keaton has been busy lately, and not just with the Golden Globe-winning Dopesick. Like many of his generation, he’s been called back to dust off old roles. He’ll soon be seen reprising Batman not once but twice, in The Flash and the HBO Max movie Batgirl, to say nothing of exhuming his Spider-Man: Homecoming villain for Morbius. But he may have to return to yet another former gig, and it’s all thanks to Brad Pitt.

As per Deadline, Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment, which tends to focus on smaller, more socially conscious films like Minari, Moonlight, and The Big Short, is looking to get into the franchise business. That would explain why they’ve boarded the long-threatened sequel to Beetlejuice, the fantasy-comedy classic from Tim Burton that saw Keaton as a malicious spirit hired by a recently deceased couple (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) to scare off the new owners of their old house.

Right now, it’s not clear who would return. Keaton isn’t confirmed, nor are David, Baldwin, Winona Ryder, who played a Goth teenager who gets involved. Ditto Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones, who played her despised parents, as well as Burton. That makes Pitt the highest-profile name officially attached at this point, though perhaps he could step into the role once played by Keaton, giving his most spastic performance since 12 Monkeys.

