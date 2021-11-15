‘Belfast’ Is A Sweet And Schmaltzy Coming-Of-Age Tale

Kenneth Branagh, an acclaimed actor and director known for his many film adaptations of Shakespeare (as well as for directing Thor) gets personal in Belfast. Branagh both writes and directs this familiar yet enjoyable cinematic memoir, a black and white, 60-year-old thespian’s answer to Ladybird or Brooklyn.

Branagh himself was born in Belfast but left with his family to escape the Troubles when he was nine. Thus it seems not much of a stretch to assume that Belfast is a semi-autobiographical work, and that its 10-year-old protagonist, Buddy, played by Jude Hill, is a stand-in for Branagh himself. The path to the universal is through the specific, and it’s nice to see Branagh return home. Branagh’s pedigree, as both a seasoned Shakespearian and occasional mass-market director for hire, is nonetheless apparent in his embrace of the broad and the traditional. Branagh nearly always seeks to justify convention, rather than reinvent it. He’s not the guy who’s going to dissect the knock-knock joke, he’s the guy who wants to prove that it’s still relevant. So it is Belfast is both beautiful and timeless; occasionally a little schmaltzy, though mostly in a good way.

Belfast opens with a gorgeous, full-color montage of the modern Belfast skyline, before segueing, somewhat disappointingly, to a black and white 1969 when the story takes place. Did we need the black and white to know it’s the past? I tend to like it when the past looks present, vivid and transporting. The grayscale cinematography does look stately, I suppose. Though I do wonder whether it’s just a way to communicate “this film shall be eligible for awards.”

Now, tell me if you’ve heard this one before: there’s an Irish family, and the father is a sporadically-employed blue-collar type, who drinks and gambles a little more than he should, though it’s rarely held against him because he’s such a charming rogue and a handsome raconteur, with cute little nicknames for all the children and a quiver of flirtatious one-liners for all the ladies. While the father is a bit of a dreamer, the mother is a rock-ribbed realist, keeping the children in line, the finances in order, and the father out of too much trouble. Truth is, she’s secretly just as much of a sucker for all his bullshit as everyone else.

If you’ve read Angela’s Ashes or experienced virtually any Irish immigrant story between 1845 and today, Belfast‘s family dynamic probably isn’t anything new to you. Jamie Dornan plays Buddy’s father and Catríona Balfe Buddy’s mother, and boy are they ever gorgeous. I’d probably pay to watch these two lookers stack the dishes, every bit as sexy and glamorous as anyone on Mad Men, despite him being an itinerant pipe fitter (just like Branagh’s Da) and her an overworked housewife. Throw in the great Judi Dench as Buddy’s gran and the vastly underrated Ciarán Hinds as Pop, and hey, sounds pretty good, right?

Truth is, I fucking love Angela’s Ashes. I throw on “Fairytale of New York” by the Pogues at Christmas time and it makes me want to lock arms with strangers and bellow, whiskey-breathed, the half-remembered lyrics. Part of the appeal of the Irish Immigrant Story, I think, is that it is a bit corny; that hoary old tale we make granddad tell again and again because we liked the way it made us feel so much the first time.

Of course, the idea of an epochal conflict as experienced through the eyes of an innocent is also a bit of a cliché, the most obvious example being War Horse. Belfast‘s war is The Troubles and its horse of course is Buddy, a love-struck, candy-craving 10-year-old who can’t be expected to understand the ins and outs of the Catholic-Protestant divide. Da bai’s only 10, for Jaysis sake! He’s also from a Protestant family living in a Catholic neighborhood in a Protestant area, which is confusing in itself.