Ben Mendelsohn‘s portrayal of Talos, the leader of the shape-shifting Skrulls in Captain Marvel, quickly became a fan-favorite following the film’s release, and the character went on to make a surprising cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, in a new interview, Mendelsohn reveals that Talos almost didn’t make it out of his first MCU appearance alive.

“[Talos] was gonna die at around page 60 [in the script] originally and he survived that, so he’s done pretty well.” Mendelsohn told NME. “And if that f*cking shapeshifter rears his ugly head again, I’ll do my best to be inside it.”

Thanks to the decision to keep Talos alive, the character is now primed play a role in the future of the Marvel universe following the events of Avengers: Endgame. When we last saw Talos, he was disguised as Nick Fury for the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home while the real Fury supervised the construction of S.W.O.R.D., a defensive space station orbiting Earth that serves as Captain Marvel’s headquarters in the comics. The base was also being built by Talos’ people, the Skrulls, who will presumably factor into the plot of Captain Marvel 2.

Speaking of the eagerly anticipated sequel, Marvel recently announced that Candyman director Nia DaCosta will helm the Brie Larson pic, making DaCosta the first African-American woman to direct an MCU film. Unfortunately, details on the Captain Marvel sequel are scarce. WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell is working on the script, which is an interesting choice. The upcoming Disney+ series will feature a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was a child in the first Captain Marvel film. In the comics, Monica also assumed the mantle of Captain Marvel for a brief period, so it certainly seems like there will be a significant connection between the sequel and WandaVision.

For now, Marvel will do what Marvel does by keeping everything under lock and key.

(Via NME)