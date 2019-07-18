The Best Documentaries On Hulu Right Now

Paramount Vantage

Netflix usually steals the spotlight when it comes to documentaries available on streaming platforms, but if you’re only looking there for interesting, investigative filmmaking, you’re really missing out. That’s because Hulu, that on-demand service that lets you catch up on new episodes of your favorite shows, has decided to dip its toe into the genre. Actually, scratch that, Hulu has decided to cannonball into the deep end when it comes to documentaries. Don’t believe us? Here are some of the better titles in their impressive arsenal.

Fyre Fraud (2019)

Run Time: 96 min | IMDb: 6.8/10

The war of the Fyre docs kicked off earlier this year with Hulu releasing their surprise flick just days before Netflix’s planned exposé. Both films rehash the same basic plot: a young entrepreneur scams thousands of millennials and investors out of millions of dollars, but Hulu’s takes a closer look the aftermath and damage caused by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule, interviewing the man in question and looking at the events of the Fyre Festival disaster with a critical eye.

Free Solo (2018)

Run Time: 100 min | IMDb: 8.3/10

Free solo climbers are a breed all their own and this latest doc about the adventurist community certainly proves it. Alex Honnold, a talented free soloist climber, chronicles his journey to achieve his dream of climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock, the 3,000ft El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, without a rope in this harrowing portrait that’s equal parts inspiring and terrifying.