People Have Strong Feelings About The CGI Winnie The Pooh In ‘Christopher Robin’

03.07.18 3 days ago

Disney released the first trailer (above) for their live-action Winnie the Pooh movie Christopher Robin, and, well, that’s Pooh all right. Directed by Marc Forster (World War Z), the film stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin who’s having a crisis. His boss (Mark Gatiss) tells him he has to lay off 20 percent of his employees and skip a vacation with his wife and daughter (Hayley Atwell and Bronte Carmichael). He’s having a bit of a bother on a park bench when a CGI Winnie the Pooh (voiced once again by Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh‘s Jim Cummings) appears to help him.

Is this a kid’s movie, or a horror film? Not everyone is sure, and Twitter users made jokes and mashup videos, starting with perhaps the most obvious joke of all:

