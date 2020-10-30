Last Updated: October 29th There are horror movies, and then there are campy horror movies. Both bring the frights, and both leave you with nightmares, but these B-list horror flicks on this list have a little something extra: they’re just fun as hell to watch. Hauntings, slashers, and evil babysitters — these movies have unlimited imaginations and zero regard for the rules of reality. They’re quirky, funny, and plain ridiculous, which is how they lure you in before scaring the ever-loving sh*t out of you. Here are the best Halloween movies on Netflix right now, filled with campy fun, B-list horror, and slashers galore. Related: The Scariest Shows On Netflix Right Now

The Addams Family (1991) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 6.9/10 More spooky than downright terrifying, this Halloween favorite has a theme-song that always slaps and a cast of colorful characters that people almost always borrow costume ideas from come October. The first installment in the franchise introduces us to Morticia (Anjelica Huston) and Gomez (Raul Julia) Adams, a feverishly-in-love couple who live in a gothic mansion with their two children, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), and a handful of other bizarre family members. When Gomez’s long-lost brother shows up, it’s up to Morticia and the children to uncover whether he’s really blood, or just a con-artist hoping to swindle them out of their fortune. Add To Netflix Queue House of 1000 Corpses (2003) Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 Rob Zombie’s cult classic still manages to scare the ever-living sh*t out of us, even if its main villains are a group of backwater clowns. The film follows two young couples with a murder kink who go on a trip to try to uncover some true crime legends. That whole “be careful what you wish for” saying comes into play when they’re taken hostage and terrorized by a family of inbred circus people who find increasingly inventive, gruesome ways to hurt them. You know, because it’s fun. Add To Netflix Queue

Anaconda (1997) Run Time: 89 min | IMDb: 4.7/10 Sure, this horror movie about a National Geographic film crew’s run-in with an oversized snake won’t be any Oscars, like ever, but come on … it’s Jennifer Lopez vs. an evil anaconda. You know you want to see who wins this grudge-match. J.Lo plays Terri Flores who, along with Ice Cube’s Danny Rich and Owen Wilson’s Gary Dixon, go searching for a long-lost Indigenous tribe in the Amazon only to be kidnapped by a madman (Jon Voight) on the hunt for the world’s deadliest predator. It’s a generic creature feature but it still delivers the jumps. Add To Netflix Queue Creep (2014) Run Time: 82 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 One of the better found-footage movies to come down the pike in Paranormal Activity‘s wake is this creepy gem about a videographer (director Patrick Brice) who answers a strange Craigslist ad from a man (Mark Duplass) that requests to be followed around with a camera for 24 hours. There are a few points late in the narrative where suspension of disbelief becomes an issue (a not-atypical problem for the genre), but if you can look past that, you’ll be treated to a very scary turn by Duplass and a supremely-unnerving epilogue. Add To Netflix Queue

Shutter (2004) Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 This Thai horror film follows a young man named Tun and his girlfriend, Jane, who accidentally run over a young woman after a party and are haunted by her spirit. Hauntings and horror go hand-in-hand, but this film digs deeper into the supernatural trope by revealing a surprising, gruesome connection between the woman’s ghost and the film’s protagonist. We won’t spoil anything here, but let’s just say there’s a reason this death follows this guy wherever he goes. Add To Netflix Queue The Bar (2017) Run Time: 102 min | IMDb: 6.4/10 A varied group of people is stuck in a bar after a man is gunned down outside. As the paranoia spreads and they turn on one another, they discover a mysterious sickness could be the culprit. It’s a bottle-type plot that has been done before — locking a bunch of frenzied folks in a cage and let instincts take their course — but this Spanish horror comedy injects its own dark humor and keeps the answers to a minimum, making an entertaining story that unfortunately favors the “dark” over the “comedy” in its final act. Add To Netflix Queue

The Evil Dead (1981) Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 This ’80s Sam Raimi creation launched the director’s career and has since become a cult classic. The story follows a group of college students vacationing in an isolated cabin in a remote wooded area when they find an audio tape that somehow releases a legion of demons and spirits. Most of the group suffer varying degrees of possession which leads to gory mayhem (hence the film’s NC-17 rating). Add To Netflix Queue The Babysitter (2017) Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 6.3/10 Samara Weaving (who has another fantastic horror film out called Ready Or Not) stars in this comedy scare about a serial-killer babysitter and the young boy she looks after. Weaving plays Bee, a babysitter who befriends a boy named Cole. While she’s watching him one night, Cole witnesses Bee and a group of her friends kill a man and perform a demonic ritual, which sets off a string of events that end in blood, death, and talk of cults. Add To Netflix Queue

Secrets in The Hot Springs (2018) Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 6.1/10 This Taiwanese horror flick follows three youngsters, who meet by accident at a mysterious hot springs hotel. When strange occurrences begin to take place, the group must band together to save each other and the family that lives there. This thing starts off scary, but it won’t give you the kind of nightmares that the rest of the films on this list might. Add To Netflix Queue Sleepy Hollow (1999) Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 7.3/10 Strange, spooky sh*t happens when Tim Burton and Johnny Depp team up and that fact remains true for this re-telling of a particularly haunting legend. Depp plays Ichabod Crane, a detective of sorts who’s sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate three deaths by decapitation. What he ends up encountering instead is a malevolent specter known as The Headless Horseman, who’s been terrorizing the town and now has his sights set on him. Add To Netflix Queue